Number of evacuees in Kedah rises, Perak hit by floods again

KUALA LUMPUR: Baling has become the latest district hit by floods in Kedah, bringing the total number of evacuees in the state to 1,373 individuals from 457 families as of 8 am today, compared to 1,332 from 426 families last night.

According to the Department of Social Welfare’s Disaster Info report, 134 individuals from 62 families in Baling have been relocated to four temporary relief centres (PPS) at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Tanjung Pari, SK Siong, SK Malau, and SK Seri Bayu.

Meanwhile, Pokok Sena continues to report the highest number of evacuees, with 697 individuals from 221 families sheltering at PPS Surau Desa KEDA Derang, Maahad Tarbiyah Islamiyah Derang, Dewan Serbaguna Pokok Sena, SK Bukit Hijau Mukim Derang, and Masjid Kampung Baru Jalan Lampam.

In Kota Setar, 416 individuals from 130 families are taking refuge at PPS SK Titi Gajah, Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Kepala Batas, and SMK Alor Merah, while 126 individuals from 44 families in Kubang Pasu remain at PPS Dewan Lubuk Batu and SK Bandar Baru Darul Aman.

Based on the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (JPS) Public Infobanjir website, as of 8 am today, Sungai Padang Terap in Kepala Batas, Kubang Pasu; Sungai Ketil in Kuala Pegang, Baling; and Sungai Anak Bukit in Taman Aman and at the TAR Bridge in Kota Setar have exceeded danger levels.

In Perak, the State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat announced the opening of a PPS at the Dato Azman Mahalan Multipurpose Hall, to accommodate nine evacuees comprising four families from the Kampar district as of 11 pm last night due to flooding.

The evacuees were relocated from Kampung Batu 20 in Kuala Dipang and Kampung Pulau Pisang in Malim Nawar.

JPS reported that Sungai Perak at Kuala Kenderong in the Hulu Perak district has reached dangerous levels, with readings at 113.79 metres.