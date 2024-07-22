Nur Farah Kartini case: Forensic unit recovers car keys

SLIM RIVER: The Sub Aquatic Forensic Investigation Unit of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) recovered a set of car keys believed to be linked to the murder of Nur Farah Kartini Abdullah while searching for evidence at Sungai Trolak Kampung Batu 4 here, this morning.

Based on Bernama’s observations at the location, the keys were recovered by a diver at 11.20 am about 50 metres from the small bridge which is believed to be the location where the suspect discarded the victim’s belongings.

Earlier, three vehicles, including two four-wheel drives, arrived in the village to continue the search for evidence that was postponed on Friday due to the strong currents and murky water resulting from heavy rain.

A total of five divers from the unit searched within a 300-metre radius from the bridge.

During today’s search, items belonging to Nur Farah Kartini, including prayer equipment, a purse, and a mobile phone charger, were among the objects being sought.

Nur Farah Kartini, 25, was reported missing on July 10 before her body was found in a palm oil plantation in Hulu Selangor at about 6 pm on July 15.

Following that, a 26-year-old man who is also a policeman stationed in Perak is now remanded for investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

Meanwhile, about an hour later, the unit recovered another crucial piece of evidence - a purse believed to belong to Nur Farah Kartini - in the river. The purse was found at 12.20 pm, approximately five metres from the spot where the car key was found.

When reporters inquired whether Nur Farah Kartini’s identification card was found inside the purse, the diver confirmed, “Yes.”

The diving team concluded their search operation around 1 pm, having thoroughly examined the area and satisfied with the results of today’s search.