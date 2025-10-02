PUTRAJAYA: Turkiye aims to strengthen relations with Malaysia by focusing on technological cooperation and joint production, said President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

He noted that Turkiye’s relationship with Malaysia was elevated to the “strategic partnership” level in 2014 and advanced to a “comprehensive strategic partnership” in 2022, underscoring the deepening ties between the two countries.

“As befitting the deep-rooted and close relations between our peoples, we started to strengthen our cooperation with concrete steps, and for us, Malaysia is one of the leading countries in this region with its population of nearly 35 million, dynamic economy, and qualified human resources,” the Turkish president said during a public lecture today.

Earlier, he was awarded an honorary doctorate in International Relations by Universiti Malaya (UM) in recognition of his significant contributions to global diplomacy and international negotiations.

Erdogan arrived in Malaysia today for a two-day official visit to the country, accompanied by First Lady Emine Erdogan. Their arrival was received by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail at the Bunga Raya Complex of the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) in Sepang.

Commenting on cooperation established between Turkiye and Malaysia, Erdogan noted that Turkish Aviation Industries has provided job opportunities for more than 100 young Malaysian engineers while construction of the second batch of littoral mission ships by Turkiye is underway.

“We have significant cooperation on the Anka-S unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs),” he added.