SUNGAI BULOH: The remains of Nur Farah Kartini Abdullah will be handed over to her family today, according to Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan.

He said that the post-mortem process, including the deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) matching test carried out by the Chemistry Department, had been completed and confirmed that the remains belong to Nur Farah Kartini.

Yesterday, Hussein reportedly said that the handover of the 25-year-old woman’s remains to her family would depend on the DNA test results conducted by the Chemistry Department, which involved the victim’s mother and siblings.

Meanwhile, the victim’s brother, Mohd Fariza Amir, 28, said that funeral prayers for his youngest sibling will be held at the As-Syakirin Mosque in Kampung Tanjung Selangor in Pekan, Pahang.

“Her remains will then be laid to rest at Kampung Nyiur Manis Cemetery in Pekan. More details will be shared later,” he said.

Earlier, a check at Sungai Buloh Hospital’s Forensic Department found that Nur Farah Kartini’s family arrived at the vicinity at 11.10 am.

Nur Farah Kartini had been reported missing since July 10 after delivering a rental car to a customer.

Her body was discovered in an oil palm plantation in Kampung Sri Kledang, Hulu Selangor, around 6 pm on Monday.

Subsequently, a 26-year-old man, also a policeman stationed in Perak, was arrested and remanded for seven days until July 22 to assist in the investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

