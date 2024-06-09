Odour pollution at Sungai Pandan under control, no hospitalised cases reported

JOHOR BAHRU: The odour pollution incident at Sungai Pandan here is under control, with no reports of residents being hospitalised, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad.

He said so far, the pollution had only caused symptoms such as coughing, headaches, irritation or nausea, among those affected.

“I have been informed that the situation is under control, with ammonia gas levels having returned to the baseline.

“No students have been hospitalised. Based on the reports, only minor symptoms like irritation and coughing were noted. Nevertheless, we will continue monitoring the situation closely with the Department of Environment (DOE) and the state executive committee,” he told a press conference after a ‘Smoke-Free, Clean Premises’ Walkabout Programme at Jalan Dhoby here last night.

Also present were Health deputy director-general (Public Health) Datuk Dr Norhayati Rusli, state Health director Dr Mohtar Pungut@Ahmad and state Health and Environment Committee chairman Ling Tian Soon.

Meanwhile, Ling said his party is awaiting the analysis results on unidentified packages found discarded along the banks of Sungai Pandan near Taman Daya yesterday.

On Tuesday, strong odour pollution was detected in areas around Taman Daya, Taman Mount Austin and Taman Istimewa here.

The Johor DOE reported that elevated concentrations of ammonia gas were detected during air quality monitoring at Sungai Pandan in Kampung Melayu Pandan.