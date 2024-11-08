One drowns, three missing after fishing boat capsizes in Kemaman

CHUKAI: A woman drowned while three other individuals are reported missing following a collision between a fishing boat and a barge in Kemaman waters this morning.

Kemaman district police chief Supt Hanyan Ramlan said the incident occurred about seven nautical miles or 13 kilometres from Kuala Kemaman waters at 6.30 am.

He said the fishing boat was carrying nine passengers comprising a skipper, crew members and tourists for a fishing trip.

“The passengers consisted of five men and four women, aged between 23 and 79. They were from Raub, Pahang and Gombak, Selangor.

“The deceased is a female while the missing are two men and one woman. Three men and two women survived.

“The collision caused the fishing boat to capsize and sink and we are still searching for the barge involved in the incident,” he said when contacted.

Hanyan said the police are still identifying the victims and a search operation for the missing victims is underway.