Orang Besar Jajahan Perak Tengah dies at 63

IPOH: Orang Besar Jajahan Perak Tengah Datuk Dr Ahmad Ruslan Mohd Ridzuan passed away at 7.53 this morning at Teluk Intan Hospital. He was 63.

The news was confirmed to Bernama by Tajul Urus Hamid, special assistant to Orang Besar Jajahan Perak Tengah.

He said Ahmad Ruslan had been battling cancer for nearly a year and had frequently visited Teluk Intan Hospital for treatment.

The funeral prayers will be conducted at the Paloh Mosque here with the burial to follow at the mosque cemetery after the Asar prayers today.

He added that Ahmad Ruslan was a lecturer in the Engineering Department at Universiti Teknologi MARA Shah Alam Campus and retired in 2018. He was appointed as Orang Besar Lapan in 2020, and later as Orang Besar Jajahan Perak Tengah on Jan 1, 2023.

Ahmad Ruslan is survived by his wife, three sons and one granddaughter.