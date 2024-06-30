Organiser, individuals involved in Putrajaya rally to be called up - Police

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have identified 12 individuals, including the organiser of the ‘Perhimpunan Aman Demi Negara’ rally that took place at the public car park in front of the Seri Perdana Complex, Presint 19 in Putrajaya yesterday

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said they would all be called up to have their statements recorded soon.

“Police have opened an investigation paper under Section 9(5) of the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012,” he said in a statement today.

Rusdi said the organiser did not obtain a permit to hold the event as required under the Peaceful Assembly Act (Act 736) as no permission was granted by the landowner, Putrajaya Corporation.