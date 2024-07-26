Over 11,000 volunteers recruited by MCMC for MIV initiative since 2016

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), through the Malaysia ICT Volunteer (MIV) initiative, has recruited and trained 11,335 volunteers since its inception in 2016.

This year, MCMC aims to recruit 1,500 volunteers nationwide.

To ensure information reaches all communities, including rural areas, MIV volunteers include primary and secondary school teachers, higher education students, and local community members.

“In addition to empowering communities with digital literacy skills, MIV volunteers support MCMC’s online safety initiative, ‘Klik Dengan Bijak’ (KDB), by raising awareness and providing education on positive, productive and responsible Internet use,” MCMC said in a press statement today.

KDB topics shared with communities include cyberbullying, online fraud and child protection online. The initiative aims to educate Internet users, particularly students, to protect themselves from becoming victims.

KDB sessions also involve teachers and parents to help them convey safety messages to children, including those with disabilities and those at higher risk of online threats.

The MIV initiative showcases MCMC’s collaboration with various government agencies such as the Royal Malaysia Police, the Education Ministry, and the Health Ministry.

The initiative is also extended to communities with National Information Dissemination Centres (NADI).

Last year, 498 MIV programmes were conducted nationwide, reaching over 2.3 million people.

For the KDB programme, 569 sessions were held last year, reaching more than 540,000 people. MCMC will continue to intensify its advocacy programmes to promote safe and responsible Internet use.

Individuals interested in becoming MIV volunteers can register at https://miv.mcmc.gov.my/en/application/registration.