PETALING JAYA: Deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi reported that the majority of halal-certified companies in Malaysia are non-Bumiputera owned.

“As of July 2024, a total of 9,146 companies had obtained halal certification from Jakim, of which 5,270 or 57.6% are non Bumiputera-owned,“ he said during Minister’s Question Time in Dewan Rakyat today.

The Bagan Datuk MP was responding to a question from Adnan Abu Hassan’s (BN-Kuala Pilah) about government plans to strengthen the halal industry for various business sectors, including SMEs, Bumiputera companies, rural businesses, and young entrepreneurs.

Ahmad Zahid revealed that Bumiputera-owned companies account for 3,616 (39%) of halal-certified businesses, with 8,105 being SMEs and 1,041 multinational corporations.

He also mentioned that the government is working to boost Bumiputera involvement in the halal industry through the Halal Industry Master Plan 2030, which aims to enhance the competitiveness of Bumiputera-owned companies.

“Halal Development Corp has carried out various efforts, including development programmes involving local companies.

“Through this platform, Bumiputera companies will have the opportunity to venture into the halal sector, which has high potential to strengthen the supply chain and adapt to digital technology and the commercialisation of innovative products,“ he said.