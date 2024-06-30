Over 500 participants join Budaya @ Negeri Perak 2024’s Busana Run

TELUK INTAN: More than 500 participants joined the Busana Run held in conjunction with the Budaya @ Negeri Perak 2024 festival at Dataran Menara Condong here today.

The three- and five-kilometre runs, which began at 8 am, saw participants from various ethnicities such as Malay, Chinese and Indian, all dressed in their traditional attire.

Busana Run event manager, Ramdan Misnon said that this year’s Busana Run, now in its second year, aims to highlight cultures through the running event.

“Running is an activity enjoyed by many, from children to adults, so we incorporated elements of tradition and culture into the run,“ he said when met after the event was flagged off by Perak branch of the Department of National Culture and Arts (JKKN) director, Abd Rashid Abdullah.

Participants fully dressed in traditional attire who won the races received cash prizes ranging from RM50 to RM500. They were also judged on their traditional outfits, with the best-dressed participants taking home a cash prize of RM150.

The four-day festival, which began on Thursday, was organised by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) through JKKN in collaboration with the Perak State Cultural Council, with support from the Hilir Perak District and Land Office and the Teluk Intan Municipal Council.

The festival featured various arts and cultural events in Perak, including the Perak Homestay Festival, Cultural Arts Clinic, Busana Run, Serikandi Puteri Perak Competition, Urumi Drum Competition, Dabus Kreasi Competition, Sambey Perak Competition, Jawi Writing Competition, Berjojak Custom Demonstration, and Golden Thread Embroidery Demonstration.