Over 600 ‘Glampers’ in Putrajaya awaiting midnight countdown to National Day

PUTRAJAYA: Draped by nightfall under the moon and a blanket of stars, more than 600 people are camping out here today at the ‘Glamping Jiwa Merdeka’ programme in anticipation of the countdown to the 2024 National Day celebration.

With tents pitched at Taman Pancarona, which is located about 700 metres from Dataran Putrajaya, the inaugural programme jointly organised by the Department of Information (Japen) and the Putrajaya Corporation is to provide a more comfortable waiting area for the public before the start of the National Day Parade tomorrow.

Participants were entertained by Japen’s PENTARAMA band performing patriotic songs and a screening of the film ‘Malbatt: Misi Bakara’, in addition to a national quiz, Merdeka Jiwa (Spirit of Independence) colouring competition for children and a tent decorating competition with the Jalur Gemilang.

The highlight of the programme is the midnight countdown, which marks the arrival of the revered date of Aug 31.

A Bernama check at the camping site found that the participants arrived as early as 4 pm to set up tents, which were decorated with patriotic decorations, including the Jalur Gemilang, pictures of hibiscus flowers and balloons with the number ‘67’.

Ministry of Communications secretary-general Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa was also present tonight to hand over souvenirs to the ‘glampers’.

A pensioner, Sarijah Saman, 60, said it would be the National Day celebration that she will never forget.

“When I was working before, I didn’t have time to participate in this kind of programme, but this year, I was so thrilled that I spent almost a month making preparations,“ she said.

Meanwhile, a fan of camping, Nurul Ain Matun Huda, 42, said the event allowed her to meet new people with similar interests.

“Usually our ‘camping kakis’ will look for a river or mountain to get an outdoor experience, but today we can gather with another interest which is to celebrate National Day together,“ she said.