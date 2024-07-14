Over RM250m in diesel leakage prevented to date - Amir Hamzah

TUMPAT: The government estimates that over RM250 million in diesel leakage has been prevented from smuggling or misappropriation at petrol stations along the Peninsular Malaysia borders since targeted subsidy measures were implemented on June 10.

Finance Minister II, Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan, stated that diesel sales decreased by 23 percent or 6.5 million litres per day, while commercial diesel sales increased by 4.8 million litres per day.

He explained that when the subsidised price at petrol stations was RM2.15 per litre, industries sought to source diesel from petrol stations instead of purchasing commercial diesel at more than RM3 per litre.

“Now, with the petrol station price set at RM3.35 per litre, the industries have shifted to buying commercial diesel,” he told reporters after a working visit to the Immigration, Customs, Quarantine, and Security (ICQS) Complex in Pengkalan Kubor today.

“Petrol stations near the northern border have also experienced a 40 to 50 percent drop in sales, indicating a decrease in smuggling activities to neighbouring countries due to reduced profit margins for smugglers,“ he added.

Amir Hamzah emphasised that government agencies will sustain rigorous enforcement against diesel leakage and called on the public to assist authorities in combating diesel misappropriation and smuggling by reporting any such activities.

The implementation of targeted diesel subsidies is expected to save the country RM4 billion annually, thereby strengthening its financial position in the long term.