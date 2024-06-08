Pahang JKDM seizes contraband ciggies worth over RM900,000

KUANTAN: The Pahang branch of the Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) thwarted an attempt to distribute smuggled cigarettes when it seized 1.2 million sticks of cigarettes of various types and brands worth RM942,480, including duties and taxes, last month.

Its director, Mohd Asri Seman said the seizure was made after the Pahang JKDM enforcement division inspected a lorry left by the roadside at Taman Sri Mahkota here at about 2 pm on July 6.

He said they are trying to trace the lorry owner and the syndicate’s network involved in the cigarette distribution.

“The syndicate’s modus operandi is to use canvas-covered lorries and operate during peak hours to evade authorities,” he said at a media conference here today.

Mohd Asri said they also detained a man in his 30s with 53,100 cigarettes valued at RM45,607.72, including duties and taxes, when they inspected a car at Kilometre (KM)129 of the Segamat-Kuantan Highway near Muadzam Shah, at about 2.30 pm on July 22.

Meanwhile, he said the JKDM also thwarted an attempt to distribute frozen pork from Thailand worth RM135,000 when they detained a lorry at KM 131, Jeli-Gerik Route, Perak, at about 5.30 am on July 17.

He said that upon inspection, they found 150 pieces of pork weighing 6,750 kilogrammes. The driver and his assistant, both in their 30s, failed to present any documents related to the importation and permit for transporting frozen meat.

All the cases, he said, are being investigated under Section 135(1)(d) and Section 135 (1)(e) of the Customs Act 1967.