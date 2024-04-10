PETALING JAYA: Chaos erupted in Wisma Transit Kuala Lumpur (WTKL) recently after a group of Palestinians expressed their dissatisfaction after they were denied from leaving the premises.

In a statement issued by the Armed Forces (ATM) today, it said the group was upset after enforcement officers did not allow one of them to stay outside.

“The person involved then got upset and caused a commotion in front of the WTKL guard station with family and friends,“ the statement read.

On Wednesday (Oct 2), their request was reportedly denied because they were in Malaysia for “transit purposes”.

During the incident, the group entered the WTKL lobby and was said to have broken vases and damaged the decorations in the premises.

Not only that, one of the individuals allegedly threw a slipper at an officer, according to the statement.

“Representatives of the Palestinian Embassy were also present and tried to (stop) the commotion but were unsuccessful,” the statement added.

Following the incident, Palestinian ambassador to Malaysia Walid Abu Ali has issued an apology.

“I apologise on behalf of all Palestinians in Malaysia and back home for what occurred. “This is not our culture, ethics, or beliefs.

“We, as Palestinians, are always grateful for the endless support shown to our people and our struggle,“ Walid was quoted as saying in a report from The Star.

Referring to the 127 Palestinians brought to Malaysia for medical treatment on Aug 16, including 41 who were injured due to Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip, he explained that the patients’ and family members’ movements have been restricted since their arrival.

Some patients were transferred to Tuanku Mizan Military Hospital - where their movements are restricted and contact with visitors limited for security reasons - while their family members were provided hotel accommodations.

“They are under a lot of emotional stress from coming from war-torn Gaza, and this has contributed to their emotional pressure. Some are experiencing a completely new culture and environment,“ he was quoted as saying.

Not only that, Walid said the Palestinian Embassy in Malaysia have been working to provide for the patients’ needs and visiting them regularly - adding that some of them want to return to Palestine.

“My message to Malaysians is that such an incident will not happen again. We love Malaysia and its people.

“However, please consider that these individuals have come under immense pressure due to the ongoing war. They need special care. We at the embassy, along with Malaysia’s Defence Ministry, are doing our best to assist them while they are here,” Walid was also quoted as saying.