PETALING JAYA: National paralympic badminton player Cheah Liek Hou has vowed to donate part of his RM1,000,000 prize money to charity organisations.

The two-time gold medallist will be receiving the huge incentive for winning gold as able-bodied athletes in the Olympics through the National Sports Incentive Scheme (Shakam).

According to New Straits Times, Cheah has not yet decided on which charity which benefit from his incentive.

However, he hopes to support the disabled, old folks home, and orphanages.

“The first thing I would like to do is to donate it. I want to give back to society,“ Cheah was quoted as saying.

He will be also be receiving a a lifetime monthly allowance of RM5,000 under the Skim Insentif Sukan Olimpik (SITO).

Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh had praised Cheah for winning Malaysia’s first gold at the Paralympic Paris 2024.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim took to X platform yesterday (September 3) to share that he was proud of the shuttler’s achievement for having placed Malaysia’s name on the world stage.

