PETALING JAYA: Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh has praised national shuttler Cheah Liek Hou for winning Malaysia’s first gold at the Paralympic Paris 2024.

In a statement posted on her social media, Yeoh shared that Liek Hou will also be receiving the RM1,000,000 incentive for winning gold as able-bodied athletes in the Olympics through the National Sports Incentive Scheme (Shakam).

He will be also be receiving a a lifetime monthly allowance of RM5,000 under the Skim Insentif Sukan Olimpik (SITO).

“So, so, so proud of Cheah Liek Hou for delivering Malaysia’s first gold at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

“It’s so wonderful to have ‘Negaraku’ played at the Paralympic Games.

“As promised, Liek Hou will receive a reward from the government of RM1,000,000 and a lifetime monthly allowance of RM5,000 through the Olympic Sports Incentive Scheme (SITO).”

Yeoh also thanked the national shuttler for making every Malaysian proud.

ALSO READ:

Thank you Cheah Liek Hou for winning Malaysia’s first gold

Anwar congratulates Cheah for winning Malaysia’s first gold