Parliamentary Services Bill to be tabled in next Parliament sitting - Johari

KUALA LUMPUR: The Parliamentary Services Bill is expected to be tabled in the next sitting of Dewan Rakyat in October, said Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul.

Johari said even though the bill was expected to be presented during the current session, the Cabinet had recently approved it.

“We will try to table it (the bill) latest during the third sitting (in October)... we tried to table (the billl) during the second sitting (current sitting), but the matter (draft of the bill) was just approved by the Cabinet. So we will see it (the tabling of the bill) by then,” he said.

Johari said in his speech during the launch of the 2023 Annual Report of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Sustainable Development Goals (APPGM-SDG), in Parliament building, here today.

In March, the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said expressed hopes that the Parliamentary Services Act would come into effect this year, emphasising that its enactment is crucial for enhancing its structural independence.

Parliamentary Services Act aimed at granting autonomy to Parliament in managing its affairs including hiring and finances. The act was introduced in 1963 but was repealed in 1992.