PDRM denies issuing any statement on transfer of top brass

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has denied issuing any official statement regarding an online news portal report claiming that the security force was planning to transfer several high-ranking officers.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said they detected a news report from an online portal alleging such a plan.

“PDRM would like to emphasise that no official statement has been made regarding the matter. PDRM has contacted the portal in question, but they refused to disclose the identity of the source mentioned in the news report.

“PDRM advises all parties not to cite any unofficial sources, especially concerning security forces and government agencies,“ he said in a statement today.

In a report quoting sources, the news portal claimed that Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay and Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain were among those to be transferred to other agencies under the Home Ministry.