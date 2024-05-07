PETALING JAYA: The Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) has issued an alert to the public to take caution of the viral fake police recruitment ads being shared online.

There is a spread of false information regarding recruitment processes in the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) disseminated by irresponsible parties, said PDRM in their Facebook post on July 2.

“The public is advised to ignore messages circulating on social media platforms such as TikTok and other applications.

“These job advertisements are false,” it stated in the post.

PDRM also highlighted six videos from six different accounts on TikTok that feature false recruitment ads.

TheSun did a quick check and five out of the six videos are still up on TikTok as of time of writing.

Under these false recruitment ads, users are asked click on a link on the bio section to get more information about potential recruits.

PDRM added that people who are interested to find out more about recruitment can visit the PDRM’s official Facebook, Instagram and Telegram accounts.