PDRM, Suhakam to investigate and address issue of custodial deaths - Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) will conduct investigations and studies regarding the issue of injuries and deaths of detainees in lockups, said Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim

The Prime Minister said appropriate procedures and protections need to be established to prevent the recurrence of detainee injuries and deaths in lockups during the investigation process.

He said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain has expressed PDRM’s openness to cooperating with Suhakam on this matter.

“The police investigate, the judges deliver the sentence. Before a sentence is passed, suspects should not be punished beforehand,“ he said in his speech during the 25th Suhakam anniversary celebration here today.

Also present were Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said, Razarudin and Suhakam chairman Datuk Seri Mohd Hishamudin Md Yunus.

Recalling his experience of being beaten while in police custody in 1998, Anwar said Mohd Hishamudin was among the individuals who stepped forward to defend him.

“When people talk about concerns regarding abuse and deaths in lockups, there’s no need to convince me because I know how it feels, and we feel it seems helpless when you’re assaulted to near death in the lockup,“ he said.

Anwar also expressed his willingness to join Suhakam’s visits to police lockups, as he believes there is an urgent need to resolve the issue.

“We need to support all efforts necessary to protect the suspect or convict in the lockup, and I’m pleased to say that both the Home Minister and Inspector-General of Police support the idea.

“(But) their concern and also my concern is that not everyone who comes out with cuts, injuries or even dies in the lockup is necessarily due to police abuse. That is why we need proper procedures and protection,“ he said.

He added that various measures have been implemented in the past to ensure detainees’ rights, including the abolition of the Internal Security Act 1960 (ISA) and mandatory death sentences although these steps have caused some concern in society.