Penang authorities raid four premises believed to be linked to GISBH

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Authorities today raided four premises operating in several locations in Penang, believed to be linked to GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH).

Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Mohamad Abdul Hamid said inspections were held at two childcare centres in Nibong Tebal, near here and Taman Seri Mengkuang, and a bakery and grocery store in Perda.

“...during the raid, the Penang Islamic Religious Affairs Department (JHEAIPP) seized six books suspected to be related to the al-Arqam group, which were banned.

“It is an offence under Section 13(1)(b) of the Penang Syariah Criminal Offences Enactment (EKJSNPP 1996) for possessing any book, pamphlet, document or other recorded form of such materials,” he said in a statement.

Mohamad, who is also the president of the Penang State Islamic Religious Council (MAINPP), said the operation was conducted in collaboration with several government agencies, including the police, Social Welfare Department, Manpower Department, National Registration Department, and Health Ministry.

He said the authorities would not tolerate any law violations or misconduct, stressing that the state government is committed to ensuring that every action taken to tackle the issue is based on facts and credible evidence, not speculations.

“This issue not only involves corporate entities but also touches on the compliance with the law and moral principles that we uphold. It is important for all parties to adhere to the law and operate with integrity,” he said.

He assured that the state government would continue to monitor the progress of the investigation and work closely with the authorities to ensure that the issue is resolved fairly and justly.