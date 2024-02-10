Penang KPDN seizes counterfeit ‘Arai’ helmets worth RM54,000

NIBONG TEBAL: The Penang branch of the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) has seized 216 helmets, believed to be Arai brand counterfeits, with an estimated value of RM54,000, during a raid on a business premises in Sungai Bakap yesterday.

Enforcement director S. Jegan stated that, together with a representative of the copyright owner, his team inspected the motorcycle helmet and accessories wholesale business suspected of selling helmets bearing the unlicensed ‘Arai’ mark.

“We found 216 helmets with the ‘Arai’ artwork, valued at RM54,000, suspected to be trademark-infringing replicas,“ he said in a statement today.

He added that a statement from the business owner has been recorded, and the case is being investigated under the Copyright Act 1987.

Jegan also issued a stern warning to individuals or companies involved, reminding them to adhere to the established laws, and emphasised that strict action will be taken against those who violate the regulations.