Penang KPDN seizes RM12,490 worth of spices with expired halal cert

BUKIT MERTAJAM: The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) in Penang seized 2,498 packets of various spices valued at RM12,490 for using expired halal certificates dating back to 2016 during a raid at a factory in Permatang Tinggi today.

Penang KPDN director S. Jegan said that the joint operation with the Halal Management Division of the Penang Islamic Religious Affairs Department (JHEAIPP) was conducted at 11 am based on information and investigations.

“We discovered that the spice packets were still bearing the Malaysian halal logo illegally, despite the halal certificate at the factory having expired eight years ago.

“The company previously held a halal certificate, but it was not renewed due to various reasons. However, the owner continued to use it,” he said in a statement today.

Jegan, who led the operation, said using expired halal logos and certificates could mislead consumers, especially those from the Muslim community.

He said further investigations are ongoing, and action has been initiated under Paragraph 4(1)(a) of the Trade Description (Certification and Marking of Halal) Order 2011.

Penang KPDN is issuing a stern warning to traders against using the Malaysian halal logo without valid certification from authorised bodies such as the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM) or the State Islamic Religious Council, he added.