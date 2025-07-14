KPWKM boosts HPV screening awareness for Orang Asli women

TANJONG MALIM: The Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM) is stepping up efforts to educate Orang Asli women on the importance of human papillomavirus (HPV) screening to reduce cervical cancer risks.

Deputy Minister Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad highlighted the ministry’s commitment to ensuring high-risk groups receive early treatment and accurate health information.

Collaborating with the National Welfare Foundation (YKN) and the National Population and Family Development Board (LPPKN), KPWKM has conducted outreach programmes but faces challenges in reaching remote communities.

“Many Orang Asli women remain unaware of HPV screening. Grassroots efforts are vital to encourage participation in free screenings,“ Noraini said during the ‘Sentuhan Ilmu dan Khidmat Pakar’ CSR event at SK Pos Tenau near Ulu Slim.

The three-day programme, organised by Sultan Azlan Shah Polytechnic (PSAS) with support from government agencies and private firms, aligns with the MADANI agenda to bridge urban-rural healthcare and education gaps.

Noraini noted that early marriage among Orang Asli women often limits their access to lifelong learning opportunities, which community colleges can provide.

The initiative also features the One-Stop Social Support Centre (PSSS), offering mobile social services to underserved communities.

Noraini praised PSAS for integrating technical education with community well-being through STEM activities, health screenings, and family literacy programmes.