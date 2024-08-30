Penang police crack down on cable, motorcycle thefts

GEORGE TOWN: Penang police have arrested 16 local men, aged 20 to 52, suspected of stealing Telekom Malaysia (TM) cables through a special operation conducted throughout August.

State police chief Datuk Hamzah Ahmad said these arrests have resolved at least eight cable theft cases across Barat Daya, Seberang Perai Utara and Seberang Perai Selatan.

“The operation, prompted by a series of cable thefts, also led to the seizure of various items believed to be used in these crimes. The suspects are being held for further investigation under Section 379 of the Penal Code,” he said in a statement.

Since January, there have been 50 reported cable thefts in Penang, with 77 individuals arrested and 33 cases resolved.

In a separate operation, police arrested 11 local men, aged 24 to 66, for motorcycle thefts, which led to the seizure of five suspected stolen motorcycles and resolved eight theft cases in the Timur Laut district.

The suspects are currently being remanded for further investigation under Section 379A of the Penal Code.