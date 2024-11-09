Pensioner loses RM91,060 to non-existent investment scheme

KUALA TERENGGANU: A pensioner lost RM91,060 after falling victim to a non-existent investment scheme.

Kuala Terengganu district police chief ACP Azli Mohd Noor said it all started when the 85-year-old man received an advertisement via WhatsApp from an unknown number on Oct 29 last year, offering a ‘Madinah Emas’ investment package with high profits in a short period.

“The victim was offered a VIP package with an initial investment of RM500, promising a return of RM15,800 within just four hours.

“Blinded by the promise of quick profit, the man made 26 money transfers to six different bank accounts as instructed by the suspect,” he said in a statement today.

Despite completing transactions and waiting for the promised returns, the victim was left disappointed when no funds materialised.

Feeling deceived, the victim lodged a police report on Monday.

The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code.