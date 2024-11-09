Perak denies approving RM30 million for development of Chinese village- Saarani

IPOH: The Perak government has refuted the claim by an activist of a non-government organisation, which has gone viral on social media, that it approved an allocation of RM30 million for the development of Kampung Baru Cina in the state.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said the activist concerned made the statement on the matter, which was a lie and fictitious, during a political talk with the opposition leaders.

“It is regrettable that an activist chose to make such a statement on a political platform, deliberately issuing a highly distorted remark that creates a public misconception about the Perak government,“ he said in a statement today.

Saarani said the statement annoyed some social media users with some netizens throwing various negative perceptions and ugly comments resulting in racially motivated debates on social media.

He said the allocation was by the Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT), which is responsible for looking after the affairs of Kampung Baru Cina, for upgrading facilities such as roads and drains.

He said while KPKT is responsible for developing the infrastructure of new Chinese villages, the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development, through its various agencies is tasked with developing facilities in rural areas.

“In 2023 for example, the federal government spent RM2.55 billion to provide various facilities in the rural areas including the construction of new roads, providing water and electricity supply as well as upgrading bridges and repairing damaged roads.

“The state government welcomes healthy discourse and discussion, but let it be done on the principle of truth, not making blind comments by distorting the facts or fabricating stories to confuse the people,” he said.