Perak MB to seek audience with Perak Sultan to table report on GISBH activities

LENGGONG: Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad will seek an audience with the Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah to present a full report on the activities of GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) in the state.

The menteri besar said the report was being prepared by the Perak Islamic Religious Department (JAIPk).

“I have requested JAIPk to collect information and data for the report to be submitted to Sultan Nazrin, who is also the Chairman of the National Council of Islamic Religious Affairs (MKI),” he told reporters here today.

He was met after flagging of participants of the Rimba Raid Lenggong 2024 in Kampung Beng here today.

Meanwhile, Saarani said a total of 55 children had been rescued from charity homes linked to GISBH in Perak since Op Global was implemented last Sept 21.