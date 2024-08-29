Perdana address: PM Anwar to revisit Lahad Datu incident, reignite spirit of patriotism

PUTRAJAYA: Nearly two years into leading the Unity Government, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is set to deliver the 2024 National Day Perdana Address tomorrow (Aug 30) in conjunction with the 67th National Day celebration.

The event, scheduled at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre (PICC), aims to gather 7,350 attendees from various sectors, including civil servants, educators from schools and higher education institutions, student representative councils, police retirees, and non-governmental organisations.

For those unable to attend in person, Anwar’s address will be available through live broadcasts on television and social media.

The hour-long event, organised by the Ministry of National Unity, will also feature a ‘Bicara Eksklusif’ segment, titled ‘Kedaulatan Negara Tanggungjawab Bersama - Mengimbau Insiden Lahad Datu’ followed by various performances, culminating in the Prime Minister’s address.

The ‘Bicara Eksklusif’ segment will feature several panellists, including Datuk Mohd Rodzi Saad, former director-general of the National Security Council, and members and officers of the Royal Malaysia Police involved in the 2013 Lahad Datu invasion incident.

There will also be a special video screening on independence presented by the National Archives of Malaysia, alongside a cultural performance featuring participants from various ethnic groups playing a range of traditional musical instruments, such as the kompang, gendang, tawak, and rebana, reflecting the country’s rich cultural heritage.

In addition, the Prime Minister will distribute the Jalur Gemilang to students from kindergartens, primary and secondary schools, higher education institutions, and youth groups, marking the opening of the event.

Held a day before the National Day celebration, the Perdana Address serves as a platform to ignite patriotic spirit and deepen the appreciation of independence among Malaysians, especially the younger generation. This aligns with the theme of this year’s celebration, ‘Malaysia MADANI: Jiwa Merdeka.’

This year’s National Day celebration will take place at the Dataran Putrajaya, a venue that previously hosted the event in 2003, 2005, 2018, 2019, and 2023.