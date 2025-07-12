Anwar defends Brazil visit as crucial for Malaysia’s economic growth

KUALA TERENGGANU: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has denied claims that his recent visit to Brazil to attend the BRICS Summit was merely for ‘leisure’, stressing that it was an important effort to foster global economic cooperation.

He said every official visit he undertook was aimed at generating economic returns for the country, and not for leisure as alleged by certain quarters.

“We do not travel just for sightseeing. During meetings and engagements, we use every opportunity to meet (with leaders and stakeholders to strengthen relationships and cooperation),” he said when officiating the closing ceremony of the MADANI Rakyat Programme (PMR) 2025 in Terengganu today.

The Finance Minister said Malaysia’s strategic cooperation with Brazil had greatly benefited the country, including Petronas being granted access to the largest oil platform in Brazil.

As for the frequency of his and several ministers’ attendance at various ASEAN meetings and negotiations recently, Anwar said these were not merely symbolic but had led to concrete results, including Terengganu being selected as the hub for a new green hydrogen energy initiative.

He said the project in Tasik Kenyir was highly significant as it aligned with the region’s major agenda to implement the ASEAN Power Grid, which would connect cross-border electricity supply from Vietnam to Malaysia and Singapore through undersea cables.

“This energy production can only be realised through the cooperation of ASEAN, the Federal Government, and state governments. It will certainly position Malaysia as a major energy producer in the region,” he said.

Anwar added that with the rapid emergence of artificial intelligence (AI) technology centres, which demand significantly higher energy and water capacities than typical industries, it was crucial for Malaysia to support and help realise the ASEAN Power Grid initiative.

He also said Malaysia was increasingly respected on the global stage, as demonstrated by the extraordinary participation of major powers in recent ASEAN meetings, indicating confidence in the country’s stability and economic potential.

Anwar noted that while ASEAN meetings involved 10 member countries as well as Timor Leste, the attendance of major powers such as Japan, the United States, Russia, and Turkiye was a remarkable show of support for the platform.

“This is because they see Malaysia as a peaceful, united nation with great potential for trade cooperation,” he said. - Bernama