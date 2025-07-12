My Chemical Romance ticket buyers express frustration over crashed website and sold out tickets

PEOPLE who are trying to purchase tickets for My Chemical Romance’s (MCR) concert are met with errors and sold out seats as ticketing websites and app suffered a major crash.

Many people on Reddit expressed their frustration and dissapointment with the situation.

Organisers of the MCR South East Asia 2026 concert in Kuala Lumpur, GoLive Asia and Hello Universe Malaysia announced that the concert has been sold out, with 60,000 tickets snapped at around four hours after sales started on Friday.

@Hilter blamed scalpers who purchase tickets in advance just to sell them off at a higher price.

“I feel bad my friends couldn’t get MCR tickets because of scalpers. Talentless, soulless people flipping seats like it’s a stock market. Hope they get stuck with a hundred unsold tickets and a lifetime ban from every venue on earth,“ he said.

@Express_Yam_9547 said a concert in Indonesia is better than the one in Malaysia where MCR will be performing in a rock festival with other famous bands like Blink 182 and System of a Down.

@VapeGodz said his colleague got a call from the event organiser when she tried to buy the ticket. They were asking her real MCR fan questions that were difficult to answer.

@Pabasa pointed out that he didn’t get a phone call when he tried buying a ticket but rather a multiple choice question about MCR.

“I got the first question wrong and I was sent back to the queue. I got in line again and and got the second question right before I was able to buy the ticket,“ he said.

Pabasa said the first question was asking what location was the song Helena music video filmed in. Second question was asking what song has the given lyrics.

@mooglefly said, “i am so upset at this GoLive ticketing system... hopefully (very unlikely but one can dream) they add more concert dates.”

Some like @asdfghjkirara complained that they already purchased a ticket but didn’t receive an email confirming their ticket purchase.

“Has anyone received an email about their ticket purchase for MCR Malaysia? I didn’t receive any email aside from the payment confirmation. I don’t see my order on the order history and my events on my GoLive account,“ he said.