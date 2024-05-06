PETALING JAYA: A trailer transporting a container from Israeli shipping company, ZIM which arrived at Perlis from the Malaysia-Thailand border was instructed to turn back after being intercepted by the state’s Customs Department.

The New Straits Times reported the container was carrying frozen goods on Sunday (June 2) at 12pm after it drove through the scanning tunnel at the Perlis Immigration, Customs, Quarantine, and Security Complex (ICQS), according to Perlis Customs director Ismail Hashim.

The company’s logo displayed on the container was detected to be from Israel after it was scanned, said Ismail, adding that the vehicle was detained for further investigation.

Ismail also confirmed that a review with other government agencies showed that said container was barred from entering Malaysia as it was believed to be associated with an Israeli company.

Previously, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi called for a further investigation on the presence of an Israeli-based shipping container at a port in Iskandar Puteri, Johor.

Zahid asserted that the government cannot compromise on such incidents as Malaysia has no direct business relations let alone diplomatic relations with Israel.

