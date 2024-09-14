PH to help BN retain Mahkota seat in by-election - Saifuddin Nasution

KLUANG: Pakatan Harapan (PH) has pledged its full support to Barisan Nasional (BN) for the latter to retain the Mahkota state seat for the Unity Government in the upcoming by-election.

PH Secretary-General Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail stressed that this solidarity is vital to sustain the momentum of the success in the Nenggiri state by-election in Kelantan last month.

“It is important to maintain winning momentum. A victory in Mahkota, following the win in Nenggiri, will provide strong momentum for the Unity Government,“ he told reporters after the nomination process at Dewan Tunku Ibrahim Ismail here today.

Saifuddin Nasution said PH’s participation in the Mahkota by-election also sends a clear message that Johor has greatly benefited from the Unity Government, and this should continue with BN’s victory (in the by-election).

He cited the establishment of the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone and improvements made for Johoreans who commute to Singapore for work as examples of these benefits.

Saifuddin Nasution, who is also Home Minister, reminded all parties to refrain from raising issues related to 3R (race, religion, royalty) during the campaigning period, which begins today and runs until 11.59 pm on Sept 27, to maintain harmony among the people.

“I am confident that the people of Johor, especially in Mahkota, will make their decisions wisely, as 3R issues do not bring any benefit,“ he said.

The Mahkota by-election on Sept 28 will see a straight fight between BN’s Syed Hussien Syed Abdullah, 40, and Perikatan Nasional (PN)’s Mohamad Haizan Jaafar, 61, with early voting scheduled for Sept 24.

This by-election is being held following the death of its incumbent, Datuk Sharifah Azizah Syed Zain, 63, on Aug 2

In the previous state election, Sharifah Azizah, representing BN, won with a majority of 5,166 votes in a four-cornered contest involving candidates from PH, PN, and Warisan.