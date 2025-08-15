New MACC Penang director S. Karunanithy takes office

GEORGE TOWN: Datuk S. Karunanithy has officially assumed his role as the new director of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Penang.

He replaces Datuk Mohd Fuad Bee Basrah, who has been transferred to lead the MACC in Sabah.

The handover ceremony took place today at the state MACC office, with MACC Intelligence Division senior director Datuk Saiful Ezral Arifin in attendance.

In his farewell speech, Mohd Fuad expressed gratitude to the Penang MACC team for their commitment during his leadership.

He highlighted notable progress in operations, prevention, and management from 2024 to 2025.

Mohd Fuad credited these achievements to collaborative leadership and strong support from MACC’s national leadership and personnel.

Senior officials from enforcement and local agencies were present at the event.

Among them were Penang Customs deputy director Maznan Harron and Penang City Council Management Services director Azman Sirun.

Penang Immigration Enforcement chief Ahmad Fitri Ahmad Rabudzi and Penang Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department deputy chief ACP Ganesan Chinapan also attended. - Bernama