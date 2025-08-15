Orang Asli entrepreneur Meley Alug transforms life with home salon

GUA MUSANG: Meley Alug once walked door-to-door offering hair styling services while holding her children’s hands.

Now, the 36-year-old Orang Asli entrepreneur runs a thriving home salon in Kampung Dusun Raja, Kuala Betis Resettlement Plan.

Her journey began nearly a decade ago, balancing work and childcare during long styling sessions.

“At that time, the children were still very small, so I had to constantly soothe and manage them while working,” she recalled.

Two years ago, her business expanded after receiving equipment support from the Department of Orang Asli Development (JAKOA).

“Now, customers come directly to my home for additional services such as hair washing and treatments,” she said.

Meley now serves clients with services priced between RM5 for children and RM150 for adults.

Her monthly income can reach RM2,000, especially during festive seasons.

To attract customers, she offers discounts during festivals and a re-grooming guarantee.

Meley dreams of opening a larger salon and inspiring other Orang Asli women to pursue entrepreneurship. - Bernama