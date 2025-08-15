AFTER FIM JuniorGP World Championship at the Magny-Cours Circuit in France where the race took place in wet conditions and Danish crashed out while running in 6th position, he now returns with renewed motivation and valuable experience gained from last week.

Round 5 of the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup takes place this weekend at Sachsenring, Germany. This short but technical track is famously known as The Sachsenring Rollercoaster due to its unique, undulating layout.

Stretching 3.67km, the circuit features 3 right-hand corners and 10 left-handers, with the final uphill turn expected to provide an intense challenge and close racing this weekend.

Danish remains at the top of the overall standings with 148 points, holding a 32-point lead over second-placed rider Brian Uriarte of Spain. SIC Racing Team Manager, Zulfahmi Khairuddin, is also on-site at Sachsenring to oversee all preparations, setup, and strategy to ensure a smooth race week.

“This weekend marks race week, and I’m feeling incredibly excited to hit the track. My goal is to secure a podium finish and stay calm without being too hasty during the race. I truly appreciate all your support and hope you’ll keep me in your prayers for a successful weekend,” said Hakim.