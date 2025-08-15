CUEPACS praises govt initiatives for civil servants at MAPPA XX

PUTRAJAYA: The Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public Service (CUEPACS) has welcomed key government initiatives announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at the 20th Majlis Amanat Perdana Perkhidmatan Awam (MAPPA XX).

CUEPACS president Datuk Dr Adnan Mat praised the relaxation of Haj pilgrimage requirements for unconfirmed civil servants.

“This move is a positive step, allowing those who have been granted their Haj turn but are not yet confirmed in their positions to perform the pilgrimage,” Adnan said at a press conference.

He noted that the decision aligns with CUEPACS’ earlier requests and helps civil servants fulfil religious obligations sooner.

Adnan also commended the extension of the lifelong learning programme through INTAN until 2026 with an allocation of up to RM15,000.

“This initiative provides civil servants with the opportunity to enhance their skills and pursue higher education, enabling them to serve the public more effectively,” he said.

He highlighted that civil servants will now have greater opportunities to upgrade qualifications and gain advanced certifications.

Another key announcement was the one-off academic recognition rewards for civil servants who self-funded their studies.

“The one-off recognition is truly appreciated as it acknowledges the hard work and personal sacrifices of civil servants who have pursued education on their own,” Adnan said.

Rewards ranging from RM500 to RM1,250 will be given to eligible civil servants.

Adnan also addressed the Prime Minister’s call for civil servants to embrace change to avoid falling behind.

“Civil servants must be proactive in embracing change to keep pace with the evolving world,” he said.

He stressed that outdated mindsets of comfort and complacency must be replaced with continuous transformation.

Adnan added that such efforts will ensure the public service remains relevant and effective in serving the nation. - Bernama