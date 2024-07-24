Pisang goreng seller to be charged with kidnapping tomorrow

SHAH ALAM: A ‘pisang goreng’ (banana fritter) seller who allegedly kidnapped a local girl on July 19 will be charged at the Sungai Besar Magistrate’s Court, Sabak Bernam at 9 am tomorrow.

Selangor Police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the 32-year-old man will be charged with two offences under Section 363 of the Penal Code for kidnapping a child from lawful guardianship.

“If found guilty, the suspect can be sentenced to a maximum of seven years in prison and fined,” he said in a statement today.

Earlier, Hussein confirmed that the Kuala Selangor District Police Headquarters (IPD) received a report regarding the disappearance of an eight-year-old girl in Taman Ikan Emas in Jeram at 6.30 pm on July 19.

“Following that, an investigation paper was opened under Section 369 of the Penal Code and Section 31 (1) of the Child Act 2001,” he said.

However, Hussein said the eight-year-old girl and another child were returned by the suspect to a location in Taman Kelisa, Jeram, on the same day.

“Investigations revealed that the victim was taken by a suspect, believed to be a local, in a black Perodua Bezza car with an unidentified registration number,” he said.

Hussein informed that acting on information received, the Criminal Investigation Division of the Kuala Selangor IPD tracked and arrested the local male suspect on Jalan Pawang Jalil in Jeram at 2.40 am on July 21.