PM acknowledges Malaysian Chinese’s role in economic, socioeconomic developments

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has always recognised the contribution of the Malaysian Chinese community in the country’s socioeconomic developments, as well as in economic, cultural, educational and industrial sectors, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar said he acknowledged and saluted the role of Chinese entrepreneurs in Malaysia and globally for assuming the task of propelling the local and international economy.

“In a world marked by complexities and fraught with increasing instability, uncertainties and unpredictability, Chinese entrepreneurs globally can assume a bigger role in safeguarding regional economic cooperation, ensuring the security of crucial supply chains and promoting our global socio-economic development agenda.

“From Southeast Asia to East Asia, the United States, Canada, Europe and Africa, Chinese entrepreneurs have collaborated closely with others and have laid the foundations for forging deeper and stronger business and economic links across national borders.”

Anwar said this in his keynote address at the 17th World Chinese Entrepreneurs Convention here, today.

The Prime Minister said that under the MADANI Economy framework, the government will continue to prioritise the enhancement of the economic landscape, fostering an environment conducive to investment and innovation.

At the same time, he said the government is also open to suggestions on what else needs to be done to foster an environment that is conducive to investments and innovations.

“We are not here to suggest that it (the MADANI Economy framework) is a perfect system and policy, we are here to govern and to learn and make a necessary adjustment because the fundamentals remain economic advancement,” he said.

Anwar said that only through economic success can the government ensure better housing, health, and infrastructure for the people, including inclusivity.

Meanwhile, he said Malaysia and China have enjoyed a longstanding bilateral relationship underpinned by robust trade and investment ties, which will not only benefit Malaysia but also help the region continue to advance this policy.

Anwar noted that the visit of Chinese Premier Li Qiang in June this year also reaffirmed the enduring friendship and mutual respect between Malaysia and China.

“We have laid a solid foundation for enhanced collaboration in new key and innovative sectors that will drive our economies forward,” he said.

The Prime Minister added that the relationship extends beyond traditional investment policies and practices and it has evolved into a more competitive new economic framework that encompasses not only investment but also other sectors including tourism.

Some 4,000 local business leaders and overseas delegates from Asia, Europe, the Middle East, as well as North and South America, are attending the three-day convention organised by the Associated Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia (ACCCIM) at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre.