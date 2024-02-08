PM Anwar extends condolences on Mahkota Assemblywoman Sharifah Azizah’s death

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today expressed condolences to the family of Mahkota assemblywoman Datuk Sharifah Azizah Syed Zain who died today.

“Received the sad news of the passing of Mahkota assemblywoman Datuk Sharifah Azizah Syed Zain. Wishing her family to be granted strength and patience, and may Allah forgive all her sins and grant her the best in Jannah,” he posted on X.

Sharifah Azizah, who was receiving treatment at Enche’ Besar Hajjah Khalsom Hospital in Kluang, breathed her last today, at the age of 63. Her remains would be laid to rest at Kampung Melayu Muslim cemetery later today.

Sharifah Azizah, who was Kluang Wanita UMNO chief, was reported to have been admitted to the hospital after experiencing breathing difficulties on Tuesday before her condition turned critical due to internal bleeding on Wednesday.

In the 2022 state election, Sharifah Azizah, who was also the former Johor Wanita UMNO chief, won the Mahkota seat with a majority of 5,166 votes defeating Pakatan Harapan candidate Muhammad Taqiuddin Cheman, Mohamad Nor Lingan (Perikatan Nasional) and Mohamed Noor Suleiman (Warisan).

From 2018 to 2022, she was the assemblywoman for Penawar.