PM Anwar to deliver keynote address at EEF 2024 plenary session in Russia today

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will deliver a keynote address at the Plenary session of the Ninth Eastern Economic Forum (EEF 2024) in Vladivostok, Russia, today.

According to a post uploaded to his Facebook account, the session scheduled to start at 1pm Malaysian time will also be followed by a question and answer session.

According to the post, the session will be broadcast live through his Facebook account and local television stations including Bernama TV, Radio Television Malaysia, Media Prima, Astro Awani, TVS and TV Al-Hijrah.

The Prime Minister who is currently on a two-day working visit arrived in the country yesterday.

This is Anwar’s first visit to Russia since being appointed as Prime Minister in November 2022.