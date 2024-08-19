Poisonous crackers case being investigated based on provisions of the law - Saifuddin

JITRA: Investigations by the Royal Malaysian Police into the case involving two children who died after consuming poisonous crackers in Kampung Padang Ubi, Labu Besar, Kulim last July, is being carried out in accordance with the law.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said regarding the duration and remand order imposed on the suspect, he was confident that the police should have applied certain sections and acts that were appropriate to the case.

“If there is a justification to extend the remand period and so on, it depends on the discretion of the investigating officer. If those under investigation are not satisfied, there is information that it is not just him, but there are other parties involved, he can pass on the information to the police.

“This investigation is something progressive, not just static, just won’t end there, no,” he said when met by reporters after the Launch of the Kedah state level National Independence Month and 2024 Fly The Jalur Gemilang Campaign at the Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah Polytechnic, here today.

He was commenting on the action of a farmer who uploaded a video on Uzair Shafawi’s Facebook page, which among others expressed his dissatisfaction because he was the only one who was remanded, while the child’s parents and guardians were not detained for neglecting the victim who died.

In the incident last July, Muhammad Akil Syauqi Nur Sufyan, 3, and his younger brother Muhammad Luth Syauqi, 2, died after consuming crackers that were laced with rat poison and placed to trap wild monkeys in a garden area in Kampung Padang Ubi, Labu Besar, Kulim.

Following the incident, a 33-year-old farmer was remanded on July 11, to assist investigations and the case was investigated under Section 31(1)(a) of Act 611 relating to neglect of children and Section 284 of the Penal Code for negligent behaviour in relation to toxic substances.