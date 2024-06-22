Police arrest man for attempted snatch theft in Sepang

PUTRAJAYA: Police arrested a 33-year-old man in Kampung Jenderam Hilir, Sepang, around 4 pm yesterday for allegedly attempting to snatch valuable items from a female Chinese national in Southville City, Sepang, an incident that went viral on social media.

Sepang police chief ACP Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof, in a statement today said the arrest was made following a report received around 10.45 am yesterday.

According to Wan Kamarul, the suspect, who is unemployed and has no prior criminal record, had his motorcycle seized, which was used in the incident.

The case is being investigated under Section 393 of the Penal Code, and a remand application will be made today.

He urged the public not to speculate or share false information about the incident on social media.

Although the snatch attempt failed, the incident was recorded by a bystander in a 28-second video that went viral on TikTok, including the suspect’s motorcycle registration number.