PETALING JAYA: The police have initiated surveillance of social media for statements linked to the ongoing criminal investigation into Global Ikhwan Services and Business Holdings (GISB).

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said a special team from the Federal Criminal Investigation Department (CID) was conducting this surveillance, as reported by Malay Mail.

“This comes after it was detected that individuals connected to GISB, former members, and others have been making statements or disclosures on social media,“ he was quoted as saying.

Razarudin also urged individuals with information to come forward and assist in the investigation.

The social media monitoring follows recent raids, codenamed Ops Global, conducted across peninsular Malaysia.

“We are focusing on this matter first before moving to the next phase,“ he added.

Razarudin reported earlier that 155 individuals, including GISB CEO Datuk Nasaruddin Ali and 77 women, were arrested on suspicion of involvement in the corporation’s alleged criminal activities.

These arrests occurred during raids on 82 locations such as charity homes, clinics, madrasahs, and private residences.

During the operation, police rescued 186 people, including 102 men, 84 women, and a minor whose image of being caned by a suspected GISB member had circulated on social media.

Nasaruddin acknowledged a few sodomy incidents but denied widespread abuse, stating the corporation would pursue legal action against those making defamatory claims.

