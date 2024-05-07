Police confirm skeletal remains found in Batu Bahat belong to missing teen

BATU PAHAT: Police have confirmed that the human skeletal remains found in bushes near a durian orchard close to the Penghulu Mukim Linau Complex in Jalan Yong Peng, here, on June 24, belong to a teenager reported missing since May 26.

Acting Batu Pahat District Police Chief, Supt Shahrulanuar Mushaddat Abdullah said that the confirmation of the identity of the remains as belonging to Hafiz Fauzan Abdul Halid, 16, was based on DNA profiling analysis done by the Johor branch of the Chemistry Department.

He said that DNA profiles obtained from blood samples taken for comparison purposes matched those of the biological parents with a 99.99% probability of parentage with the remains found.

“The identity of the human remains is Hafiz Fauzan Abdul Halid, a 16-year-old Malay male, a Form 5 student residing in Bandar Putera Indah, Batu Pahat, Johor, who was reported missing since May 26,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, his father, Abd Halid Sugiman, 44, expressed gratitude upon receiving confirmation of the DNA results after nearly a month of searching for his third child.

“The remains will be claimed tomorrow morning (July 5) and buried on the same day at the Batu 7 Muslim Cemetery, Tongkang Pechah,” he said.