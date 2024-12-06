Police detain Zayn Rayyan’s paternal grandparents

PETALING JAYA: The paternal grandparents of murdered Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matiin, have been detained by the police this afternoon.

Selangor police chief, Datuk Hussein Omar Khan, confirmed that the couple was detained to assist in the investigations into Zayn Rayyan’s murder.

“Yes, the grandparents were arrested at 2.30pm, today.

“They were detained in Subang Bestari.

“An application for their remand will be made at the Petaling Jaya court complex tomorrow,“ he was quoted saying to Berita Harian.

Lawyer for Zayn Rayyan’s father, Fahmi Abd Moin confirmed the arrest of the couple but declined to comment further.

The fate of Zayn Rayyan’s parents, who were remanded to assist in the investigation of their child’s murder, will be known tomorrow, whether they will be charged or released on police bail.

