Tony Clark slams MLB salary cap as ‘collusion’ amid All-Star break

MLB Players Association executive director Tony Clark has strongly rejected the idea of implementing a salary cap in Major League Baseball, labelling it as “institutional collusion” during All-Star Game discussions.

Clark and MLB commissioner Rob Manfred addressed key issues with the Baseball Writers’ Association of America ahead of Tuesday’s All-Star Game, where Manfred reportedly advocated for a salary cap in the next collective bargaining agreement to enhance competitive balance.

Clark dismissed the proposal, arguing that it would harm the sport’s growth. “The game is in a great place, with rising attendance and more viewers than ever,“ Clark said, according to Sports Business Journal.

“Instead of moving backward, we should focus on building the game further.” He emphasised that a salary cap prioritises franchise profits over partnership and growth.

“A cap is not about growing the game,“ Clark stated. “It’s about franchise values and profits. If adjustments are needed, we’ve proposed solutions, and we’ll keep working on them.”

The current MLB collective bargaining agreement expires on Dec. 1, 2026. Failure to reach a new deal could lead to a lockout, potentially disrupting the 2027 season. - Reuters