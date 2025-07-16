MLS players secure pay rise from FIFA Club World Cup prize money

MAJOR League Soccer players have secured additional pay following their participation in the FIFA Club World Cup, as confirmed by reports.

The revised compensation structure comes after negotiations between the league and the MLS Players Association.

Under the previous collective bargaining agreement, players were entitled to 50% of earnings from external tournaments, but this was capped at $1 million.

With FIFA distributing $1 billion in total prize money, including $9.55 million to CONCACAF teams just for participation, players stood to gain significantly more.

The new agreement ensures a 40% increase over the previous $1 million cap for each competing team—Seattle Sounders, Los Angeles FC, and Inter Miami.

Additionally, players will receive 30% of performance-based prize money without a cap. Clubs earned $2 million per win and $1 million per draw from FIFA, with LAFC also securing $250,000 for winning a play-in match against Club America.

Despite the financial gains, the MLSPA expressed dissatisfaction with the negotiation process.

“While we were ultimately able to reach an agreement, players were deeply disappointed with the league’s approach to the negotiation,“ a spokesperson said.

“Stonewalling, threats and retaliation will not be effective strategies as we move into the major negotiations ahead of us.”

Before the tournament, Sounders players protested by wearing shirts labeled “Club World Cash Grab” during warm-ups, highlighting tensions over the league’s handling of the matter. - Reuters