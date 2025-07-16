LA Galaxy vs Austin FC: MLS cellar dwellers clash in crucial match

THE Los Angeles Galaxy and Austin FC face off in a pivotal MLS encounter as both teams look to climb out of the Western Conference basement.

The Galaxy, despite recent improvements, remain at the bottom of the table, while Austin FC struggles to find goals.

Austin FC has scored a league-low 15 goals in 21 matches this season, making them one of the least threatening attacking sides in MLS.

Their latest outing saw them held to a goalless draw by New England Revolution, with head coach Nico Estevez frustrated by missed chances. “It’s a game that if you play 10 times, nine you win,“ Estevez said. “We are unlucky.”

Meanwhile, the Galaxy have shown signs of life after a historically poor start. Their 2-1 victory over D.C. United marked their second straight win, a first this season.

Marco Reus and Diego Fagundez were on target, with goalkeeper Novak Micovic making crucial saves. Head coach Greg Vanney praised his team’s growing confidence. “The guys are confident as we’re starting to see games out,“ he said.

Despite their recent upturn, the Galaxy still share the league’s worst record with CF Montreal, highlighting the scale of their early-season struggles.

Reus has been instrumental in their revival, leading the team with five goals and seven assists.

The two sides met earlier this season, with Austin securing a narrow 1-0 win at home.

The Galaxy hold a slight edge in the all-time series (5-3-1), but Wednesday’s clash could prove decisive in shaping their playoff hopes. - Reuters